Warren A. Ruch
1940 - 2020
Warren A. Ruch, 80, of Orefield, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Sandra (Groller) Ruch to whom he was married 59 years this past November 12. Born May 14, 1940, in Schnecksville, Warren was the son of the late Emery J. and Myrtle I. (Gogle) Ruch. Warren was currently the owner/ operator of Warren A. Ruch Locksmith in Orefield for many years. Prior to that he was employed at Horwith Trucks, Inc., in Northampton.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Sandra, son, Warren Ruch and his companion, Dianne Vortman of Orefield; daughter, Tami L. Pizzuto and her husband, Joseph of New Tripoli; grandsons, Joseph M. Pizzuto Jr. and his fiancé, Nicole Bubar of Maine, Ryan M. Pizzuto and his fiancé, Amber Tokarzk of Germansville; predeceased by siblings, Willoughby Ruch, Carl T. Ruch, and Linda B. Fuchs

Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forgotten Felines & Fidos, Inc. in care of the funeral home, P. O. Box 196 Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 13, 2020.
