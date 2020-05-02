May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
I remember so many nights with him and your mom and my memmy playing cards i always enjoying spending the time with them all may they all play cards in heaven now
Warren E. Creitz, 97, of Germansville, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Dorothea Ida (Moyer) Creitz. Born March 11, 1923 in Neffs, Warren was the son of the late Elvin O. and Jeanette K. (Rex) Creitz. He faithfully and honorably served in the U.S. Army's 36th Infantry Division during World War II. A lifelong farmer, Warren shared his love of the farm with his children and grandchildren. Warren was employed as a mechanic at Mack Trucks in Allentown before retiring in 1985. He was a member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ in New Tripoli, Slatington Lodge # 440, F.A.& M., and Central Grange #1650, Germansville.
Survivors: Son, Leonard W. Creitz and his wife, Jennifer B. of Germansville; grandsons, Jacob and Adam; sister, Loretta M. Seidick of Whitehall; predeceased by daughter Andrea L. Creitz and siblings Harold F. Creitz, Grace C. Fraser, Elvin O. Creitz, and Laura J. Kohler.
Service: A private graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Church Cemetery, New Tripoli with Rev. Lance C. Moyer officiating. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Farmland Preservation Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2020.