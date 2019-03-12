Warren G. Buss, 65, of Emmaus, died March 10, 2019 in his residence. He was the husband of Robin R. (Eckley) Buss. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Jeanette (Dries) and Howard J. Buss, Jr. Warren was a 1971 graduate of Emmaus High School. He worked in the maintenance department at East Penn School District, retiring in 2013. He was a member of Alburtis Rod and Gun Club and was a past Post Master of Wheels of Time. He loved to hunt, fish, and restore automobiles. Warren is survived by his wife of 16 years, Robin, son, Alan Buss of Alburtis; stepsons, Cory Beaber of Lehighton and Brent Leibenguth of Jim Thorpe; granddaughters, Makenna and Kailey Leibenguth; siblings, Howard Buss, III and wife Judy of Lakeland, FL, Martin Buss and wife Margaret of Slatington, Kathleen wife of Ronald Black of Brookfield, CT, Brian Buss and wife Susan of Emmaus, Donald Buss and wife Linda of Macungie, Donna wife of Walter Yext of Coopersburg, and Francis Buss of Palm Coast, FL; many nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary