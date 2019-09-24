Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Schantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren G. Schantz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren G. Schantz Obituary
Warren G. Schantz, 76, of Emmaus, died Sept. 22, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Diane J. (Schoch) Schantz. Born in Macungie, he was the son of the late Lester R. and Pauline S. (Lichtenwalner) Schantz. He honorably served his country in the Navy during Vietnam. Warren worked as a lineman for PPL for 35 years, retiring in 2002. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Macungie. Warren is survived by his wife, Diane; sons, Troy J. Schantz and wife Tonya of Emmaus and Brett M. Schantz and wife Valerie of Claymont, DE; grandchildren, Tyler and wife Victoria, Madison, Morgan, and Blake; brother, Russell L. Schantz and wife Sandy of Emmaus; sister, Phyllis wife of Harold Serfass of Macungie. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 28 W. Main St., Macungie, PA 18062.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Download Now