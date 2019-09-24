|
Warren G. Schantz, 76, of Emmaus, died Sept. 22, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Diane J. (Schoch) Schantz. Born in Macungie, he was the son of the late Lester R. and Pauline S. (Lichtenwalner) Schantz. He honorably served his country in the Navy during Vietnam. Warren worked as a lineman for PPL for 35 years, retiring in 2002. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Macungie. Warren is survived by his wife, Diane; sons, Troy J. Schantz and wife Tonya of Emmaus and Brett M. Schantz and wife Valerie of Claymont, DE; grandchildren, Tyler and wife Victoria, Madison, Morgan, and Blake; brother, Russell L. Schantz and wife Sandy of Emmaus; sister, Phyllis wife of Harold Serfass of Macungie. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 28 W. Main St., Macungie, PA 18062.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 24, 2019