|
|
Warren J. Birch, 97, formerly of Alburtis, died Feb. 14, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the husband of the late Alice P. (Sweet) Birch for 69 1/2 years. Born in Brattleboro, VT, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Birch and Louisa (Lovering) Nichols. Warren was a Floriculture graduate of Stockbridge School of Agriculture at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He was head grower for the former Ralston's Flowers. Warren then worked for Olin Corporation in Safety, Maintenance and Inventory control. He then traveled to area greenhouses selling products for D+L Grower Supplies. Warren honorably served his country in the Army during WWII from December 8, 1942 till December 18, 1945 in Headquarters Battery 601st Anti-Aircraft Artillery Gun Battalion. He was a volunteer at Edge of the Woods Native Plant Nursery for 17 years. Warren is survived by his sons, Edward Birch and wife Donna of Oracle, AZ and William Birch of Allentown; daughters, Kathleen wife of Michael Keiser of Carlisle and Susan wife of Brian Buss of Emmaus; 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings, George Birch, Emily (Birch) Castor, and Madeline (Birch) Bunton. Memorial services with military honors will be held on Thurs., Feb. 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Visitation 2:00 to 3:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice House Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020