Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Birch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren J. Birch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren J. Birch Obituary
Warren J. Birch, 97, formerly of Alburtis, died Feb. 14, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the husband of the late Alice P. (Sweet) Birch for 69 1/2 years. Born in Brattleboro, VT, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Birch and Louisa (Lovering) Nichols. Warren was a Floriculture graduate of Stockbridge School of Agriculture at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He was head grower for the former Ralston's Flowers. Warren then worked for Olin Corporation in Safety, Maintenance and Inventory control. He then traveled to area greenhouses selling products for D+L Grower Supplies. Warren honorably served his country in the Army during WWII from December 8, 1942 till December 18, 1945 in Headquarters Battery 601st Anti-Aircraft Artillery Gun Battalion. He was a volunteer at Edge of the Woods Native Plant Nursery for 17 years. Warren is survived by his sons, Edward Birch and wife Donna of Oracle, AZ and William Birch of Allentown; daughters, Kathleen wife of Michael Keiser of Carlisle and Susan wife of Brian Buss of Emmaus; 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings, George Birch, Emily (Birch) Castor, and Madeline (Birch) Bunton. Memorial services with military honors will be held on Thurs., Feb. 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Visitation 2:00 to 3:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice House Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -