Warren R. Deutsch
Warren R. Deutsch, 67, of Allentown passed away October 22, 2020. He was the loving husband of 43 years to Theresa E. (Gehris) Deutsch. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Anna (Schultz) Morris. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. Warren enjoyed spending his time fishing. He will be deeply missed.

Survivors: wife- Theresa Deutsch; daughter- Melissa Middleton wife of Paul Jr.; grandchildren- Xander and Zacchaeus; sister- Gloria Grim; numerous nieces and nephews

Services will be Private for the family care of Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Warren's memory to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2020.
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
610.433.7466
