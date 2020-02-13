|
Warren "Butch" R. W. Leiby, Jr., 63 years of Germansville, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Rieger) Leiby for 32 years last August. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Warren R.W., Sr. and Marie (Haak) Leiby. He was a Sheet Metal Manufacturer with Lehigh Valley Signs since 1976. Butch was a partner of Haak's Schoolhouse, a member of Heidelberg Fish and Game Assoc. and the Sign Painters Union. He was a member of Heidelberg U.C.C. in Slatington. Survivors: wife, Patti, daughter, Christine Leiby (Colby Huffort) of Germansville, son, Jacob Leiby (Chelsea Killinger) of Kutztown, brother, Richard Leiby (Marie) of Germansville, grandchildren, Kylee Matthews and Owen Leiby Huffort. He was predeceased by a sister, Carol Noll. Services: 2 PM, Monday, February 17 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 16 from 3 to 4:30 PM and Monday from 1:30 to 2 PM. Interment, Heidelberg Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Keller Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051, to help defray funeral expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2020