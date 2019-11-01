|
|
Warren S. Kuntz, 82, of Slatington, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 in At Home at Parkland (Personal Care), Schnecksville. He was the husband of the late Joyce D. (Roth) Kuntz who died June 19. Born in Treichlers, Northampton Co., May 25, 1937, Warren was the son of the late Ralph B. and Katie A. (Smith) Kuntz. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during a peacetime era. Warren was employed as a draftsman for the former Lehigh Structural Steel Co. in Allentown for many years before retiring. He was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs and the former Washington Grange # 1763.
Survivors: Children, Sherri L. Nelson and her husband, Matthew of Kings Mountain, NC, Douglass B. Kuntz and his wife, Angela of Slatington; siblings, Donald A. Kuntz of Walnutport, Kathleen Williams of Catasauqua; grandchildren, Dylan B. Kuntz, Cameron B. Kuntz, Rose Nelson, Allison J. Nelson.
Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Union U.C.C., 5550 PA Route 873, Neffs with the Rev. Kayli L. Freeman officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Tuesday in the church narthex. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union U.C.C. Memorial Fund and/or both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 1, 2019