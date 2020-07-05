Warren W. Kratzer, Jr., 60, of Salisbury Township, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.



Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Warren W. and Dorothy Gail (Gross) Kratzer of Wimauma, FL. Warren was a graduate of Salisbury High School and served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy. He was the owner and operator of Kratzer Supply Company and previously worked for his father at Warren Kratzer Paving Company. Warren was a member of St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allentown. His greatest loves were his son and his business. Warren enjoyed classic cars, spending time at the pond cooking out with family and friends and took care of any critter that showed up on his doorstep.



Survivors: His mother and father; son, Warren W. Kratzer, III of Salisbury Township; sisters, Sharon E. Williams and her husband Donnie of Wimauma, FL and Karen L. Michael of Lake Mary, FL; several nieces and nephews and amazing friends, nurses and caregivers.



Services: A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Morgenland Eastern Salisbury Cemetery, Church Road, Bethlehem. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for the future care of his son Warren, III. Please make checks payable to the funeral home and mail to 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103.



