Warren W. Kratzer, 87, of Wimauma, Florida and formerly of Salisbury Township, PA passed away August 7 at Inspired Living, Ruskin, FL. He was the husband of Gail (Gross) Kratzer. They were married 67 years in April. Warren was the son of the late Herbert and Anna Louise (Eroh) Kratzer. He was born in Allentown and grew up in Salisbury Township. Warren was active in business as Warren Kratzer Paving Co., Kratzer Supply and Kratzer Rentals before retiring in 2003. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. Warren served his country during the Korean conflict.



Warren enjoyed building things, traveling, gardening and spending time with family and friends at the summer recreation area he created.



Survivors: Wife, daughters Karen Michael of Lake Mary, FL and Sharon E. Williams, and husband Donnie of Wimauma, FL. He was predeceased by son Warren, Jr. in July.



Gandchildren: Kaitlyn Evans, Cameron and Killian Michael, Nicole and Michael Williams, Warren Kratzer, III and 5 great-grand-children.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family.



