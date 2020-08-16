1/1
Warren W. Kratzer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren W. Kratzer, 87, of Wimauma, Florida and formerly of Salisbury Township, PA passed away August 7 at Inspired Living, Ruskin, FL. He was the husband of Gail (Gross) Kratzer. They were married 67 years in April. Warren was the son of the late Herbert and Anna Louise (Eroh) Kratzer. He was born in Allentown and grew up in Salisbury Township. Warren was active in business as Warren Kratzer Paving Co., Kratzer Supply and Kratzer Rentals before retiring in 2003. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. Warren served his country during the Korean conflict.

Warren enjoyed building things, traveling, gardening and spending time with family and friends at the summer recreation area he created.

Survivors: Wife, daughters Karen Michael of Lake Mary, FL and Sharon E. Williams, and husband Donnie of Wimauma, FL. He was predeceased by son Warren, Jr. in July.

Gandchildren: Kaitlyn Evans, Cameron and Killian Michael, Nicole and Michael Williams, Warren Kratzer, III and 5 great-grand-children.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
August 16, 2020
Gail,I’m so sorry to hear of Warrens passing . Our thoughts and prayers are with you!Keith and Karen(Putt)Hantz
Karen Hantz
Friend
August 16, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. I have many fond memories of Warren and his family through church as well as babysitting all three of his children. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this difficult time.
Emma Jean Ruth
Friend
August 16, 2020
To the family:
Remembering Warren - his laughter, hard work, and friendliness - lots to reiminisce. We remember first meeting Warren and how we have been friends over the years. He will be remembered always. May he rest in peace.
Our most sincere sympathy to everyone.
Beverly and Wilson Putt
Friend
August 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Renee (Hill) Martin and family
Friend
August 16, 2020
Karen and family, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Alan and Debbie Hill
Friend
August 16, 2020
I worked for Warren for a while and I really enjoyed it. He was a very nice person to work for. I know you will all miss him and I wish you all PEACE. With Sincere Sympathy, Ronald A. Heist, Wife Elsie, and Daughter Angela.
Ronald A. Heist
Coworker
August 16, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
August 16, 2020
Gail, Karen, and Sharon. Our sympathy and prayers go out to you and all those who love Warren. May peace and love fill your hearts as you remember him and his wonderful life.
Susan and Lee Kauffman
Friend
August 15, 2020
Dear Aunt Gail, Karen, Sharon and Families, your all in our thoughts and prayers during these sad times! ❤
Gary & Deb Wrabel
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved