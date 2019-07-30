|
|
Wasyl Hewko, 96, of Northampton, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Fellowship Manor surrounded by his loving family. Wasyl and his wife, Elaine (Gereg) Hewko, celebrated 51 years of marriage in October. Born February 8, 1923 in Northampton, son of the late Aksenty and Anna (Brodetky) Hewko. Wasyl worked at Western Electric for 26 years. He was also a funeral assistant at the Reichel Funeral Home in Northampton for 25 years. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy Wasyl was a member of Assumption of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Northampton. He was a life member of the St. Peter & Paul Hungarian Society. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers Retirement Group and the Young at Heart Senior Group. Wasyl worked the sideline chains for Northampton High School football games and was part of the "Chain Gang" Wasyl was a life member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars post 4714, Northampton. Survivors: his wife, Elaine; sister, Stephanie Nederostek; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Alex, Peter, Ben and John; sisters, Pauline, Mary and Olga. Services: Funeral Services will be on Thursday, August 1st at 2:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. A viewing will be Thursday 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at the Allen Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted to www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be presented to the church in loving memory of Wasyl.
Published in Morning Call on July 30, 2019