My most memorable memories of Wayne was The Green Mustang on 7 th Avenue back in the 70’s. Wayne was in my home room at Liberty all three years. As a Sophomore the new building was being built..Votech people came back in the afternoon.. well we had Mr. Webb classroom right at the steps. Austin, Dale, George and Paul would walk up to our home room and chant Hey Wayne everyday. Oh the rest was history. Mr. Webb had that ruler under his arm.

Wayne was a blessing, he took care of his mom she loved him dearly. A great musician, a great Magistrate fair and caring and stern. As someone said The West Side will never be the same. He was from good stock great Family. I’m sorry he left this life so soon. My condolences to his wife and Family. ❤❤❤

Marianne Haldaman

Classmate