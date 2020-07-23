The Reverend Wayne E. Killian passed away at Holy Family Villa, Bethlehem, on Monday, 20 July 2020. He was 74 years of age. Born in Philadelphia, Father Killian is the son of the late Edward and Anna (Whalen) Killian. Father Killian attended Saint Joachim School, Philadelphia, and is a graduate of Northeast Catholic High School, Philadelphia. He attended Holy Family College, Philadelphia, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and Social Studies, Villanova University, Villanova, PA where he earned a Master of Arts Degree in Religious Studies and DeSales University, Center Valley, PA where he earned his Master of Psychology Degree. He studied for the Priesthood at Mary Immaculate Seminary, Northampton, where he earned a Masters of Divinity Degree in Theology. He was ordained to the Priesthood on 12 May 1984 by Most Reverend Thomas J. Welsh, Bishop of Allentown, at Cathedral of Saint Catharine of Siena, Allentown. Father Killian's first priestly assignment was Parochial Vicar, Saint Anne Parish, Bethlehem. His first pastoral assignment was Pastor, Holy Ghost Parish, Bethlehem. In June of 2013, Father Killian was assigned as Senior Priest with residence at Sacred Heart Parish, West Reading. During the course of his priestly ministry, Father Killian served as Professor and Director of Spiritual Activities, Notre Dame High School, Easton; Director of Spiritual Activities, Pius X High School, Bangor; Professor and Director of Spiritual Activities, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary High School, Pottsville; Chaplain, Lehigh University Newman Center, Bethlehem; and Chaplain, Moravian College Newman Center and Adjunct Professor, Bethlehem. Father also served as the Diocesan Director of Campus Ministry. Father Killian retired in February of 2015 with residence at Holy Family Villa, Bethlehem. Father Killian was very proud of his Irish heritage and was devoted to the Blessed Mother, St. Francis De Sales and St. Jane De Chantal. He loved to cook and was known for his spectacular tables settings and hospitality. Father Killian also worked as a floral designer at Bag of Flowers in Orefield. He studied floral design with Vera Marshall in Europe and Asia. Father Killian's family would like to thank Christina Shupe, Tiffany Steigerwalt and all of the staff at Holy Family Villa for the kind and loving care of their uncle.
SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces Kathleen Mary Killian (Jen) and Susan Mary Saloma (Stephen); nephew Charles Joseph Killian (Martha); great nieces and nephews, Anna Marie Garuccio, Michael Giuseppe Garrucio, Meredith Joy Killian, Caroline Margaret Killian, Kylie Hope Saloma and Jillian Faith Saloma. He was preceded in death by his brothers Edward K. Killian and Charles J. Killian, niece Nancy Mary Garuccio-Clausen and his great niece Anna Elizabeth Killian.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial for Father Killian will be celebrated at Holy Ghost Church, 417 Carlton Avenue, Bethlehem, on Saturday, 25 July 2020, at 11:00 AM by His Excellency, The Most Reverend Alfred A. Schlert,D.D., J.C.L.,Bishop of Allentown. The Homilist will be Reverend Richard W. James, Graduate Student, Rome. Main Concelebrants will be Reverend Adam C. Sedar, Secretary for Clergy; Reverend David J. Kozak, Pastor, Holy Ghost and Incarnation of Our Lord Parishes, Bethlehem; Reverend Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, Pastor, Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah; Reverend Luigi Palmieri, Retired, Holy Family Villa; and Reverend Richard W. James. Calling Hours will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M and also on Saturday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 A.M. all in the church. Words of Remembrance will be shared beginning at 10:45 A.M. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. The Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed and viewable on Father Killian's obituary page on the funeral home website. Father Killian's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: Donations in memory of Father Killian may be made to Rachel's Vineyard Retreat- Catholic Charities- Diocese of Allentown.