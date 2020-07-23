When I was the University Marshall at Lehigh University and Father Killian was Chaplain at the Newman Center, we interacted at many university ceremonies. I quite enjoyed all my interactions. He performed his duties with utmost sincerity and decorum. On a personal level, Father Killian had a sense of humor and fun. The Catholic students I knew who interacted with him at the Newman Center had wonderful things to say about him.



R. N. Weisman

Emeritus Professor

Lehigh University

Richard Weisman

Acquaintance