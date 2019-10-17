|
|
Wayne L. Eisenhart, age 73, of Alburtis, passed on October 8, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg Campus. He was the loving husband of 33 years to Sheila Eisenhart (Ferrey)
Born in Bethlehem, he was the son to the late Asa and Betty Eisenhart (Yeakel)
Wayne graduated from Liberty High School. He served his country in the United States Army. After his service to his country, Wayne worked for 32 years at Bethlehem Steel in the beam yard and later at DSC Logistics for 11 years as a fork lift driver.
In addition to his wife, Wayne is survived by his Children; Donna (Bill), Melissa (Steve), and Matthew, Grandchildren; Daniel (Kaysh), Amber (Ryan) and Kayden, Great Grandchildren ; Hunter, Oliver, Miles and Taj.
A Celebration of Life Service for Wayne will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at The Lutheran Church Of The Holy Spirit, 3461 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Emmaus, PA 18049, at 2pm. Memorial contributions in Wayne's memory may be to the Cancer Support Community of The Greater Lehigh Valley, 944 Marcon Blvd #110, Allentown, PA 18109, www.cancersupportglv.org or to Wayne's Grand and Great Grandchildren. Online condolences may be made online at www.allentowncremationservices.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 17, 2019