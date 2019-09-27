|
Wayne L. Schaffer, 59 years, of Orefield, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. He was the son of Louis F. and Dorothy E. (Dreisbach) Schaffer of Orefield. He was a self-employed sales rep. for electrical equipment companies. Wayne was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Orefield.
Survivors: Parents, Louis and Dorothy, brother, Joel Schaffer of Orefield, sisters, Cheryl Levan (Dennis) of Massachusetts and Lucille Hampton (Russ) of Florida.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 27, 2019