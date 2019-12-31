|
Wayne R. Cromer, 74, of Moore Township, formerly of Chapman Quarries, was stricken at home and passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. He was the husband of Rhea A. (Scholl) Cromer. Together they celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on September 21st. Born in Sewickley Valley, PA, he was the son of the late Warren and Mildred (Karnes) Cromer. Wayne attended Emmaus High School. A member of the Iron Workers Union Local 36, Allentown, Wayne was a welder and ironworker for more than 30 years before retiring in 2001. Riding his Harley-Davidson Motorcycle were among his favorite pastimes, as well as socializing at many of the local social clubs in the area where he was a member, which included the Bath and Nazareth American Legions, Vigilance Hose and East Lawn Social Clubs both of Nazareth, and Petersville Rod & Gun Club. Wayne was also an avid Pittsburg Steeler fan. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Rhea, he will be dearly missed by his daughter, Amber R. Alban and her fiancé, Brennen Harding, of Northampton; two grandsons, Chase and Landon; brother-in-law, Scott Scholl and his wife, Debbie, of Chapman Quarries; sister-in-law, Beverly Kanyuk and her husband, Michael, of Moore Township; along with many nieces, nephews and their families. Services: A public viewing will be held on Thursday evening, January 02, 2020, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Wayne's family in care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 31, 2019