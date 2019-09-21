|
|
Wayne Williams, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Sarah Anne (Koch) Williams, with whom he shared over 48 years of loving marriage. Born in Center Valley, he was the son of the late Olin and Dorothy (Frey) Williams. Wayne was a graduate of Liberty High School. He honorably served his country in the United States Coast Guard. Wayne worked for the Bethlehem Steel for most of his life until retiring. He was a member of East Hills Moravian Church, Bethlehem. Wayne loved hunting, fishing and boy scouts.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Sarah, he will be remembered by his sons John Williams and his wife Trisha of Chambersburg and Brock Williams and his wife Justine of Center Valley; brother John Williams and his wife Jean of Fairburn, GA; sister Linda Snyder of Bethlehem; grandchildren Olin, Hayden and Trace and many loving nieces and nephews. Wayne was preceded in death by his brother Olin Williams.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at East Hills Moravian Church, 1830 Butztown Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. Wayne's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice Development Department, P.O Box 4000, Allentown, PA 18105 or to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc., P.O. Box 695, LaPlata, MD 20646.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 21, 2019