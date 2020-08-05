1/1
Wenceslao "Wendel" Colón
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wenceslao's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wenceslao "Wendel" Colón, 85, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Agueda Colón Gonzalez and the late Feliciana Colon. Born in Patillas, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Eulogio Colon and Estebania Morales. He worked as a custodian for Lehigh University for most of his life.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Agueda; children William, Wanda, Gloria, Jose, Miguel, Samuel, Esther, Nancy, Migdalia and Leyda; brother Basilio; sister Tomasa; 20 loving grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved