Wenceslao "Wendel" Colón, 85, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Agueda Colón Gonzalez and the late Feliciana Colon. Born in Patillas, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Eulogio Colon and Estebania Morales. He worked as a custodian for Lehigh University for most of his life.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Agueda; children William, Wanda, Gloria, Jose, Miguel, Samuel, Esther, Nancy, Migdalia and Leyda; brother Basilio; sister Tomasa; 20 loving grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.