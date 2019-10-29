|
|
Wendy A. Porter, 68, of Center Valley, died Sunday, October 27, 2019 in her home. Born May 26, 1951 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Richard A. and Marie A. (Hecht) Chattin. She and her husband, J. Craig Porter were married 30 years.
Wendy worked for PPL for almost 40 years and retired in 2012. She attended Bangor Area High School, graduated from Northwestern Lehigh High School in 1969 and received her bachelor's degree from Muhlenberg College. She was a member of the Ptarmigan Ski Club and the Blue Ridge Ski Club. She was also a member of the Teton Club, Jackson Hole, Wyoming and was a boarder at Horseman's Hollow Equestrian Center. She enjoyed traveling, skiing, wind surfing, motorcycling, birdwatching, gardening and shooting sports.
Surviving with her husband, Craig, are her stepdaughter, Jessica Weaver; her siblings, Michael Chattin, Holly Bisbee, Daniel Chattin, Sheree Stuart and Scott Chattin; and her beloved horse, Baltic.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton. A visitation will be held from 6 to 9:00 pm on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 and from 9 to 10:00 am on Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in Northampton Memorial Shrine.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , .
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019