Wendy L. Reeder
Wendy L. Reeder, 59 years, of Allentown, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She and her husband, Kerry J. Reeder, would have been married 18 years next month. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Phillip Slough and Jane (Gursky) Turner. She and her husband taught Sunday school for several years at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Whitehall and were members of St. Therese Anglican in Northampton.

Survivors: Husband, Kerry, stepsons, Greg Reeder, Brian Reeder-Kemmerer and David Reeder; God daughter, Michelle Oliver, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Services: Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 30 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Private Funeral Service. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery in Allentown. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. Please note that the new state guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at one time. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Therese Anglic, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
