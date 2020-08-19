Wendy Matyas Thoden, 44 of Phillipsburg, NJ, passed away on August 16, 2020. She was the wife of Duane R. Thoden, celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on March 2nd. Wendy was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, daughter of Nell Matyas.
Survivors: Husband Duane, mother Nell, son Logan Kady, daughters Gwendelyn Kady and Tabitha R. Thoden, brother Scott Matyas husband of Catarina, mother-in-law Ann Thoden, aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins.
Viewing: Thursday August 20, 2020 from 6PM to 9PM in the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial on Friday at 11AM in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick, NJ, www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: To the family c/o Funeral Home.