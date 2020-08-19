1/1
Wendy (Matyas) Thoden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wendy Matyas Thoden, 44 of Phillipsburg, NJ, passed away on August 16, 2020. She was the wife of Duane R. Thoden, celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on March 2nd. Wendy was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, daughter of Nell Matyas.

Survivors: Husband Duane, mother Nell, son Logan Kady, daughters Gwendelyn Kady and Tabitha R. Thoden, brother Scott Matyas husband of Catarina, mother-in-law Ann Thoden, aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins.

Viewing: Thursday August 20, 2020 from 6PM to 9PM in the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial on Friday at 11AM in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick, NJ, www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: To the family c/o Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
06:00 - 09:00 PM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Burial
11:00 AM
Franklin Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Herron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved