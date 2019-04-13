Wesley A. "Coffee" Landis of Alburtis died peacefully at Lehigh Commons on April 11, 2019 in Macungie at the age of 93.In addition to his wife of 71 years, Fern D. (Moyer) Landis, he is survived by sons, Philip and his wife, Jean Landis; Craig and his wife, Donna Landis; daughter, Dawn and her husband, James Bender. He was quite proud of his grandchildren Angela Landis, Jessica Landis, Jeremy Landis and his wife, Jacqueline Cannon, Alison Landis, Sarah Bender and her husband, Michael Weismiller and Wesley Bender.Wes was born on October 11, 1925 to the late Florence (Berger) Landis Kalabisko and Warren Landis. He was a lifelong resident of Alburtis. Wesley was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Landis. In addition to his mother, Wes was raised by his grandparents, Harvey and Alice (Stahl) Landis and step-father, John Kalabisko. After graduating from Emmaus High School in 1943, Wes enlisted in the Marines and was stationed in Okinawa during WWII. He was a master plumber and pipe fitter by trade, taught plumbing at night school, and was a member of UA Local 420 of the Steamfitters Union.Wes was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and golfing. After retiring, he and Fern enjoyed many years traveling extensively throughout the United States. Wes served the community of Alburtis in many ways and was an active member of the Lions Club, Alburtis Rod and Gun Club and dedicated member of the Church of the Good Shepherd U.C.C., Alburtis.Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Lehigh Zion Cemetery, Alburtis. Schmoyer Funeral home is handling arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to Fern Landis at Lehigh Commons, 1680 Spring Creek Rd, Macungie, PA 18062. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 135 Quarry Rd, #1, Alburtis, PA 18011 Published in Morning Call on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary