Wesley Winfield Wright lived to the grand old age of 94, due mostly to his "insatiable curiosity". Not a day went by where he and whose around him didn't learn something new.
Wes Wright passed away peacefully Sunday, 1/26/2020. Born in Hot Springs, AR on 9/12/1925, Wes was one of seven children. After graduation from HS, Wes moved to Dayton, OH and worked for National Cash Register for a year before enlisting in the Army Air Corps in 1943. After he was discharged, Wes attended Purdue where he met his wife, Mary Marjorie Tack. Upon graduation with a BS in engineering, Wes moved to Cleveland to work for Standard Oil of Ohio. Marge & Wes were married in 1952 & moved to NY. From there, Wes's career took them to La Crosse, WI (Trane Co.), Battle Creek, MI (Union Pump Co.) & finally Allentown, PA (Ingersoll Rand & Merrill Lynch). Wes's passions included hunting, fly fishing, traveling & spending time with his family. Wes is survived by his daughter Ann (husband Doug), son Tom (wife Maureen), six grandchildren: Wes, DJ, Molly, James, Matthew, Tucker & one great grandchild, Luke.
There will be a private family gathering in the spring to plant a tree in Marge and Wes's honor.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020