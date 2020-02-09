Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley W. Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley Winfield Wright lived to the grand old age of 94, due mostly to his "insatiable curiosity". Not a day went by where he and whose around him didn't learn something new.

Wes Wright passed away peacefully Sunday, 1/26/2020. Born in Hot Springs, AR on 9/12/1925, Wes was one of seven children. After graduation from HS, Wes moved to Dayton, OH and worked for National Cash Register for a year before enlisting in the Army Air Corps in 1943. After he was discharged, Wes attended Purdue where he met his wife, Mary Marjorie Tack. Upon graduation with a BS in engineering, Wes moved to Cleveland to work for Standard Oil of Ohio. Marge & Wes were married in 1952 & moved to NY. From there, Wes's career took them to La Crosse, WI (Trane Co.), Battle Creek, MI (Union Pump Co.) & finally Allentown, PA (Ingersoll Rand & Merrill Lynch). Wes's passions included hunting, fly fishing, traveling & spending time with his family. Wes is survived by his daughter Ann (husband Doug), son Tom (wife Maureen), six grandchildren: Wes, DJ, Molly, James, Matthew, Tucker & one great grandchild, Luke.

There will be a private family gathering in the spring to plant a tree in Marge and Wes's honor.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -