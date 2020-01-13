Morning Call Obituaries
|
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Wilbert Holmer
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
Wilbert J. (Will) Holmer


1935 - 2020
Wilbert J. (Will) Holmer Obituary
Wilbert (Will) J. Holmer, 84, of Macungie, Pennsylvania succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on January 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Edith, his daughter, Diane and husband Scott Whitehurst of Allentown, and grandchildren Eva and Nicholas Holmer­Whitehurst. Will was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone.

He was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Elmhurst, NY. He was the only son of the late Helge and Anna (Hastedt) Holmer. Will graduated Polytech University with a Masters in Electrical Engineering. He was an engineer for Northrup­Grumman for 35 years. During his tenure at Grumman he had the opportunity to be part of the Apollo 13 project, the F-14 Tomcat and EA-6B aircrafts, to name a few.

Will was an avid boater, skier, fisherman, certified scuba diver and gifted pianist. His love of boating led him to become a commander of the East Hampton Power Squadron for 3 years. He shared his love of boating by teaching boating courses to new boat owners and continuing to be part of the boating community until he entered hospice. Will was always sharing a joke with people to put them at ease.

A special thank you to the people at Lehigh Valley Hospice in Allentown and Home Care Assistance for their loving care and support during his final days.

Services: Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and 6:00 to 7:00 PM, on Tuesday January 14th at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville. The service will be at 7:00 PM. On-line condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the of the Lehigh Valley, 3893 Adler Pl., Ste 170, Bethlehem, 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 13, 2020
