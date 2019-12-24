|
|
Wilbert T. Brotzman, Jr., 85, of Allentown, passed away December 22, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Joyce M. (Lindstrom) Brotzman for the past 59 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Wilbert T. and Minnie (Stevens) Brotzman. Wilbert was an accountant for many years until retiring. He received his Bachelors Degree from DeSales University. Wilbert served his country honorably with the United States Marine Corps., in both Korea and Vietnam.
Survivors: Loving Wife, Joyce; Daughters, Victoria Ouellette and her husband Eli and Stephanie Osman; Grandchildren, Charity and Alexxander and Great Granddaughter Aria. He was predeceased by his Sister, Jean Roma.
Services: 9:30AM Fri, Dec. 27th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Entombment will follow at Grandview Mausoleum. A viewing will be held 9-9:30AM Fri at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 24, 2019