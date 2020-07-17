Wilbur A. Issermoyer, 83, of Allentown's Phoebe Apartments passed away July 15th at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Albert and Roena Issermoyer. He was a printer by trade, working in Lehigh Valley area print shops. Wilbur was an avid bowler, loved browsing car dealerships and dancing at the Allentown Senior Citizen's Center and other places.
He is survived by his daughter Carol Chatas and husband Berry of Rock Hill, South Carolina; son Brian Issermoyer and wife Tara of Whitehall; a brother Bob in Cape Coral, Florida; grandchildren Braydan, Emma, Steven and Suzi and a great-grandson Kai.
Services: graveside at Greenwood Cemetery (Turner Street side) at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18th with Pastor Berry Chatas officiating. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions can be made to the American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
.