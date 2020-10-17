Wilbur J. Hafner, 101, of Lower Saucon Twp., died Friday, October 16, 2020 at his residence. He is the husband of the late Evelyn M. (Becklin) Hafner. He was born in Lower Saucon Twp. on Oct. 30, 1918 to the late Richard H. and Elizabeth (Jentricks) Hafner. Wilbur worked at the former Bethlehem Steel for 40 years and 3 months retiring in 1980 as a Master Machinist in the Central Tool Machine Shop. He was a member of Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, Coopersburg and the Guthsville Rod and Gun Club.
SURVIVORS: Children: Richard W. Hafner, Shirley F. (Edward) Fulmer, Nancy J. Smith all of Lower Saucon Twp., David J. Hafner (Susan) of Terre Hill, Lancaster Co.; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and 1 on the way. Predeceased by siblings: Ralph Hafner and Gladys Wohlbach.
SERVICE: Graveside Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Friedensville Cemetery, 2452 Saucon Valley Road, Center Valley, PA. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown is in charge of arrangements.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 6782 N. Main St, Coopersburg, PA 18036 for missionary work.