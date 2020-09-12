Wilbur N. Lichtenwalner, Jr., 93, of Allentown, PA. passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, PA. on September 10, 2020. He was the loving husband of Evelyn A. (Smith) Lichtenwalner for the past 68 years. Born in Upper Macungie Township, he was the son of the late Wilbur N. and Esther M. (Stettler) Lichtenwalner, Sr. Wilbur was a WWII Veteran, having served in the US Army with the Combat Engineers at Fort Benning, GA. He was employed as a cement gunite operator for Traylor Engineering, and then went on to become a driver for Atlantic Richfield and Sunoco in Fullerton for 35 years. He also operated heavy excavation equipment for Lewis Hunsicker and Ralph Semmel Contractors until age 83. Wilbur greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his time at Long Beach Island, NJ., and water skiing with his boat at Auburn Boat Club. His interest in auto racing prompted him to restore an antique midget race car that he showed as a member of the Atlantic Coast Old Timers Club. He also liked listening to country music. In addition to his wife, survivors include his daughter, Diane M. (Edward) Weil, Allentown, PA.; son, Brian S. (Melinda) Lichtenwalner, Breinigsville, PA.; two grandchildren, Jason (Amy) Weil and Jocelyn Weil and her Fiance Nick Reed; four great-grandchildren; brother, Hope T. Lichtenwalner, Trexlertown, PA; various nieces and extended family. He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Donna in 1962, and siblings Howard Lichtenwalner and Marie Kunkel. Due to the current health concerns, there will be a private funeral service at the convenience of the family. Interment at Jacob's Union Cemetery, New Tripoli, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com
