Will Klopp

Will Klopp In Memoriam
12/21/1959 - 09/19/2014

The Day God Took You Home

A million times I've needed you,

A million times I've cried.

If love alone could have saved you

you never would have died.

In life I love you dearly,

in death I love you still.

In my heart you hold a place,

no one else can ever fill.

It broke my heart to lose you,

but you didn't go alone

Part of me went with you,

the day God took you home.

Joel Jesus Ochoa

All I know is that it is true.

This is the 5th anniversary

of your leaving us, we all love you

and miss you so very much.

Love Always,

Your loving husband David, Father Ralph W. Klopp,

Sisters Vicky Stettler (husband Terry), Eileen Kaye,

Nieces Amy Krause, Elizabeth Krause,

Nephew Charlton Krause (wife Jennifer),

Great Nephews and Nieces

Kile Evans, Maia Nimeh, Jeremy and Avery Krause

and numerous Cousins Aunts, Uncles and friends.

Until we meet again.
Published in Morning Call from Sept. 8 to Sept. 19, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.