12/21/1959 - 09/19/2014
The Day God Took You Home
A million times I've needed you,
A million times I've cried.
If love alone could have saved you
you never would have died.
In life I love you dearly,
in death I love you still.
In my heart you hold a place,
no one else can ever fill.
It broke my heart to lose you,
but you didn't go alone
Part of me went with you,
the day God took you home.
Joel Jesus Ochoa
All I know is that it is true.
This is the 5th anniversary
of your leaving us, we all love you
and miss you so very much.
Love Always,
Your loving husband David, Father Ralph W. Klopp,
Sisters Vicky Stettler (husband Terry), Eileen Kaye,
Nieces Amy Krause, Elizabeth Krause,
Nephew Charlton Krause (wife Jennifer),
Great Nephews and Nieces
Kile Evans, Maia Nimeh, Jeremy and Avery Krause
and numerous Cousins Aunts, Uncles and friends.
Until we meet again.
