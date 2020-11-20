Willard C. "John" Dorward, 92, of Slatington passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Esther L. (Mantz) Dorward, who passed away in 2002. Born in Emerald on October 30, 1928, he was the son of the late Nevin and Jennie Dorward. John spent most of his working years with Charles H. Mantz, Inc, and with Schwerrman Trucking of Nazareth, where he safely logged over 7 million miles. He also worked briefly for the American Nickeloid, Walnutport and owned/operated his own garbage collection route in Slatington. John was a former member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Emerald, and was currently attending Faith Alive United Methodist, Bowmanstown.



He is survived by daughters: Sharon L. Duffy of South Carolina, Trudy A. Fearon and husband Graham Orton of Palmerton, Lori L. and husband Kevin C. Geist of Germansville; son: Jeffrey C. Dorward and wife Sally of Florida; grandchildren: Nicole, Josh, Shannon, Shane, Kevin W., Kerrie, Kelly; 7 great-grandchildren; brother: Nevin Dorward and wife Beatie of Slatington. He was pre-deceased by siblings Eugene Dorward, Christine Walters, Kathleen Weinman, Peggy Jane Williams, Romaine Remaley.



Private family services will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Faith Alive United Methodist, 678 Pine Street, Palmerton, PA 18071.



