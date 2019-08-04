|
Willard C. Giering, age 96, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Independence Court in Quakertown. Born June 22, 1923, he was the son of the late Clarence and Laura (Ringer) Giering, and the husband of Ruth K. (Clemmer) Giering, to whom he was married 74 years at the time of his passing. A 1941 graduate of Emmaus High School, Willard served his country with distinction in the U.S. Army during World War II. In his working life, he was employed for over 30 years as a Set Up & Repairman for Champion Spark Plug Co. in Hellertown, retiring in 1982. After that he served as sexton of the First United Church of Christ, in Quakertown, where he was an active member. He was also a member of Quakertown AARP, Grundsow Lodge #4, Quakertown Moose, Wallace Willard Keller American Legion – Quakertown, and the Quakertown Historical Society. More than anything, he was a doting and beloved husband to Ruth, who will miss him dearly. In addition to his wife, Willard is survived by: brother in law James Clemmer. In addition to his parents, Willard is preceded in death by: a sister, Lorraine Hinkle; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Clemmer. Services will be held on Wed. Aug. 7, at 11:00 AM at First United Church of Christ, 151 South Fourth St., Quakertown, PA 18951. Calling hours will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Quakertown Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ at the address above. To sign the online questbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019