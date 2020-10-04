Willard H. Ettinger, 70, of Lower Nazareth Twp., passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family and siblings. He was the husband of Chang Y. (Yim) Ettinger, they would have celebrated 44 years of marriage on October 21st. Willard was born on April 14, 1950 in Virginia to the late Raymond M. Ettinger and late Johanna E. Bersch. He earned his bachelor's degree from Covenant College, of GA. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during peacetime. Prior to his retirement, Willard owned and operated one of the leading hydraulic press manufacturers, Digital Press Inc. in Bethlehem, until he handed down the business to his two sons. He was well respected by his peers, family and anyone privileged enough to meet him. Besides spending time with his family and grandchildren, he loved to work, expand his knowledge, and enjoyed playing the guitar or banjo shirtless. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Martin Ettinger and his wife Christina, of Easton, and Scott Ettinger and his wife Jamie, of Bethlehem; grandsons, Gabriel and Bradley, and granddaughter, Scarlett; also by sisters, Eleanor Stein and husband Llewellyn, of Emmaus, Dorita Baker, of Maryland, Ute Mekail, of Virginia. Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10 AM to 11 AM at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. A Prayer Service will follow at 11 AM, in the funeral home, presided by Rev. David Hardin. Burial will be held at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, of Allentown. Social restrictions will be followed, face masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com
.