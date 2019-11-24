|
Willard H. Schellhamer, age 88, passed away on October 21st in Oak Park Heights, MN. Born January 13, 1931 in New Tripoli, PA to Mabel Good Sell, Willard graduated from Slatington High School in 1949. A lifelong basketball fan, he played for the Ebenezer Union Church team where he was their high scoring player. He also loved swimming and concerts at Ontalaunee Park. Willard worked on the family farm until taking a job at Keystone Lamp Company in Slatington as an efficiency consultant. It was there in 1963 that he met his wife, Mary. They married at Ebenezer Church in 1964 and were married until Mary's death in January.
In 1976 they moved to the San Diego area, where they managed a senior living complex, Lakeside Gardens. They loved welcoming visitors and traveling in their motor home. Willard was active with the El Cajon Elks Club and Lakeside Presbyterian Community Church. They supported the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Humane Society. In 2016, they moved to Minnesota to be closer to their daughter.
Willard is survived by daughter, Lynne Warfel; grandsons, Peter and Joshua Holt; his sister Cathy Cahn; his Aunt Lucy (Good) Reichard and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2019