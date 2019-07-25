Services Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit , PA 18411 570-586-7821 For more information about Willard Noyes Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit , PA 18411 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM The Church of The Good Shepard 1780 N Washington Avenue Scranton , PA View Map Burial 3:30 PM Fairfield Cemetery Montgomery , PA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Willard Noyes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Willard Leo Noyes

1933 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Willard Leo Noyes, D.O., FACOS, known affectionately to most as "Doctor Will," passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. Doc was born March 31, 1933, in Scranton, Pa. to the late Edward and Anita (Young) Noyes. His mother passed unexpectedly when he was 13, and he was subsequently raised by, and eventually adopted by his stepmother, the late Kathryn "Kay" (Decker) Noyes. In returning home to be with God, he is reunited with his parents as well as his beloved late siblings, sisters Marjorie Noyes, Isabelle "Dede" Noyes Davis and brothers Edward and Thomas Noyes.



A man of many talents, Doc was a graduate of Montgomery High School where he played baseball, basketball and football, and was even the lead in his high school musical. He received his college degree at Penn State University where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta ("FIJI") fraternity. Doc attended medical school at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathy, and upon graduating, completed a one-year internship at the Allentown (Pa.) Osteopathic Hospital. Back in 1960, he brought his family to rural Susquehanna County, setting up his general practice office in the small town of Thompson. Over the next 11 years, he made an indelible mark on the lives of thousands of patients, while practicing his own version of "frontier" medicine. He was an innovative forerunner who was instrumental in bringing modern healthcare to the community of Susquehanna and Northern Wayne County, and additionally spearheading the evolution of Barnes-Kasson hospital leaving an indelible footprint. He also played a pivotal role in securing the first ambulance for Thompson. Doc was known for his comprehensive and holistic care of his patients, medical acumen and compassionate bedside manner. Being a physician was truly his vocation, and not just a profession. While in Thompson, he never lost his passion for sports, particularly baseball, and pitched for the local teams of the Mountain League in and around Thompson, Lakewood and Starrucca. He was known to leave a ball game to deliver a baby or respond to an emergency and return before the game finished!



In 1971, he decided to pursue additional training in general and vascular surgery, relocating to Allentown. He completed his training at the Allentown Osteopathic Hospital and the Allentown General Hospital, where, along with his allopathic counterparts, he honed his skills while never losing sight of his osteopathic roots. He finished training in 1975 and practiced as a general and vascular surgeon for 23 years in Allentown. He was eventually elected to the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, receiving the highest honor available to an osteopathic surgeon. Due to health issues, he retired from active hospital practice in 1999, eventually relocating back to "God's Country" at Coxton Lake, near Thompson. He continued to care for patients both formally and informally right up until the present, never missing the opportunity to help anyone in any way he could. His legacy reaches far beyond the patients he treated. Doc's sons, Dan and Will, nephews, Neal and Lee, and great-nephew Nathan surely would not be physicians without the influence and mentoring he was so known for. Passing down his knowledge and passion for the practice of medicine was central to his very being.



Will also volunteered as a humanitarian doctor overseas during the conflict in Kosovo and Albania, where he treated refugees and wounded Kosovo Liberation Army soldiers, lending his surgical expertise and befriending many Albanians along the way with whom he established a fond "blood brotherhood." Upon returning to the United States, he continued to raise thousands of dollars and collect medical supplies for the Albanian people. Doc returned to Albania numerous times and was eventually recognized as an honorary citizen of the Republic of Albania for his humanitarian efforts.



In addition to his medical career, "Doc Noyes" made a name for himself as a professional poker player, where, along with his older brother, Tommy "Mark 'em Down" Noyes, he won many poker tournaments, befriending and treating poker players all across the country. Doc was a "Jack of All Trades." He loved hunting and fishing, always known as the consummate angler. His other hobbies were music, sports, getting "the best deal!" on used cars, taking care of stray cats and spending time in nature. He was also a perpetual fixture at the skins games over at Lake Loraine with his many golfing buddies.



Doc is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Sandra (Stover) Noyes; his five children and nine grandchildren: Daniel Noyes (fiancée Connie) and son, Zachary, of Pensacola, Fla.; Leanne Rodgers (husband Mark) and children, Kirsten, Chelsea, Jonathan and David, of Burke, Va.; Susan Martin (husband Brad) and daughter, Lindsey of Lancaster, Pa.; Willard Noyes (wife Miranda) and sons, Willard, Hans and Christiaan, of Bloomington, Ill.; and Nicole Gabana, PhD, of Tallahassee, Fla.; two great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews and cousins.



The public will be received on Friday, July 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



The funeral will be Saturday, July 27 at 9 a.m. from the Church of the Good Shepard, 1780 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



Burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery in Montgomery, Pa. at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.



Memorial contributions can be made to Barnes-Kasson Hospital, Susquehanna, Pa.; Coxton Lake Fish Fund or the Thompson(Pa) Hose Company. Published in Morning Call on July 25, 2019