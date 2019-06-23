Willard R. Kramer, Sr., 87 of Sellersville died June 20, 2019 in Doylestown Hospital. He was the husband of Grace (Hicks) Kramer. They were married 61 years in July. Born in Milford Twsp., Bucks County he was the son of the late Harry C. & Florence M. (Mindler) Kramer. He was last employed for Solar Atmospheres in Souderton. Prior to that he worked at the former American Olean Tile in Quakertown and for the former Philco Ford in Lansdale. He was a member of the American Legion Post #255 in Sellersville, and also a member of the Great Swamp Fish & Game. He was also a member of the former Quakertown Moose Lodge. Willard enjoyed gardening. He was very involved with his family whom he loved.



In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter Donna Duna of Souderton, two sons Willard, Jr. (Hope) of Perkasie, and Andrew of Bechtelsville. Five grandchildren Stephen, Andrea, Jenny, Christopher, and Sharrah and nine great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson Eric and three brothers Bob, Russell, & Ralph. A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 10:00-11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the 399 Market St. Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019