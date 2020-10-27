1/
Willard R. Zimmerman Jr.
1939 - 2020
Willard R. Zimmerman, Jr., 81. Of Coplay, passed away on October 25, 2020, at ManorCare in Bethlehem. Born on August, 19, 1939, he was the son of the late William R., Sr. and Pearl (Rau) Zimmerman. He was a graduate of William Allen High School. Willard spent his working years employed as a newspaper compositor at the Morning Call Newspaper for over 40 years before his retirement in 1997. Willard is survived by four children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and friends. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 Online condolences may be recorded at

www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 27, 2020.
