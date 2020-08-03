1/1
Willard T. Craig
Willard T. Craig, 74, of Allentown, passed away July 31, 2020. He was the husband of Elaine G. (Faust) Craig. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Nathan and Madeline Craig. Willard was employed as a security guard at NCC and he was a member of the Lehigh Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Survivors: Wife; Daughters, Tracy Schaffer and her husband, Allen, and Danielle Craig; Granddaughters, Jada and Mia Schaffer; Brother, James Craig, Sr. Willard was predeceased by his granddaughter, Brooke Schaffer.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 3, 2020.
August 2, 2020
Your husband was a beautiful person. He loved you his wife. And, you his beautiful daughter. I went to jr hi with him.the best man on the dance floor.
Christina brown
Student
