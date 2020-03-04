Morning Call Obituaries
|
Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Willard W. Kern

Willard W. Kern Obituary
Willard W. Kern, 86, formerly of Allentown, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home. He was the husband of Mercedes E. (Frank) Kern. They would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary next month. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Florence (Lenbach) and Willard W. Kern, Sr. Willard was a graduate of Allentown H.S. and a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as a lens grinder for Lehigh Optical and Linden Optical for many years before retiring.

Survivors: Wife, Mercedes; Daughter: Eileen G. Wolf and her husband Gerald C. of Allentown; Sons: John A. Daddona and his wife Debbie of Allentown, Steven M. Daddona and his wife Deborah A. of Catasauqua; Grandchildren: Brian Quier (Laura), Paul Quier (Cynthia), Denise Navarro (Victor), Heather Floyd (Shawn), Joshua Daddona (Loren), Cory Daddona (Ananda); Great grandchildren: 10; Great-great grandchildren: 3; Sisters: Nancy Heydt, Joan Lehr, Kate and her husband Tom McNamara, Fern Fritz. Willard was predeceased by 2 brothers.

Services: 10 am Saturday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 9 – 10 am Saturday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to , 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem PA 18017
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2020
