Entire Kressley family , We are so sorry to hear about your loss . The passing of a wonderful man who loved his family and worked hard to care for them . He and I had several dealing's over the years and I found him to be very honest . He will be missed by many for a long time . Please know you are all in our prayers and know that we will all be with him again in GODS Beautiful Kingdom to spend eternity with our LORD . May GOD give you strength to endure the loss of Willard .

Jim and Deinse Quier

Friend