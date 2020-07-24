Willard W. Kressley, 84 years, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the wife of Barbara L. (Smith) Kressley for 59 years this past June. Born in Lowhill Twp, Willard was the son of the late Ralph and Pauline (Bailey) Kressley. He graduated from William Allen High School in 1954 and honorably served in the United States Army. Willard went on to own and operate the family's fourth generation automotive business R.H. Kressley's Garage, Inc., in Orefield, and was a well-known businessman in the Lehigh Valley for over 50 years. He enjoyed his work immensely and was a member of the Auto Dealers Assoc., the Antique Automobile Club of America, the Grundsau Lodge, the Lowhill Township Planning commission, and was a lifelong member of Ziegels Lutheran Church in Breinigsville.
Willard and Barbara enjoyed traveling by RV to NASCAR events, especially the Daytona 500 nearly every year, and was an avid collector of antique and classic cars. He enjoyed playing the PA Dutch card game Haas and Pfeffer and loved cheering on his grandson Brett on the stock car racing circuit and granddaughter Morgan in horse show competitions. Willard loved the family dogs, Diesel and Jetta.
The family would like to send a heartfelt THANK YOU for the extraordinary care provided by Seniors Helping Seniors - especially care givers Becky and Ray.
Survivors: Wife, Barbara, sons, Brian W. Kressley (Beverly) of Orefield, Carson L. Kressley of New York City, daughter, Diana L. Kressley-Billig (Dwight) of New Tripoli, sister, Clarabelle I. Dengler of Orefield, grandchildren, Brett and Morgan.
Services: Visitations will take place on Sunday, July 26 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. A Private Graveside Service will take place at Ziegels Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
. Please note that the new state guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at the same time. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of the Lehigh Valley, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.