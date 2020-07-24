1/1
Willard W. Kressley
1935 - 2020
Willard W. Kressley, 84 years, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the wife of Barbara L. (Smith) Kressley for 59 years this past June. Born in Lowhill Twp, Willard was the son of the late Ralph and Pauline (Bailey) Kressley. He graduated from William Allen High School in 1954 and honorably served in the United States Army. Willard went on to own and operate the family's fourth generation automotive business R.H. Kressley's Garage, Inc., in Orefield, and was a well-known businessman in the Lehigh Valley for over 50 years. He enjoyed his work immensely and was a member of the Auto Dealers Assoc., the Antique Automobile Club of America, the Grundsau Lodge, the Lowhill Township Planning commission, and was a lifelong member of Ziegels Lutheran Church in Breinigsville.

Willard and Barbara enjoyed traveling by RV to NASCAR events, especially the Daytona 500 nearly every year, and was an avid collector of antique and classic cars. He enjoyed playing the PA Dutch card game Haas and Pfeffer and loved cheering on his grandson Brett on the stock car racing circuit and granddaughter Morgan in horse show competitions. Willard loved the family dogs, Diesel and Jetta.

The family would like to send a heartfelt THANK YOU for the extraordinary care provided by Seniors Helping Seniors - especially care givers Becky and Ray.

Survivors: Wife, Barbara, sons, Brian W. Kressley (Beverly) of Orefield, Carson L. Kressley of New York City, daughter, Diana L. Kressley-Billig (Dwight) of New Tripoli, sister, Clarabelle I. Dengler of Orefield, grandchildren, Brett and Morgan.

Services: Visitations will take place on Sunday, July 26 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. A Private Graveside Service will take place at Ziegels Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. Please note that the new state guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at the same time. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of the Lehigh Valley, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss.. will always remember him at starlight. And coming with my grandma (Anna Mae) to help her clean. Was a great man
Lisa
Friend
July 24, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family.
Prayers and thoughts at this very difficult times in your life.
Marlene Wertman, Germansville, PA
marlene wertman
Friend
July 24, 2020
Sorry to hear about the loss of your brother Clarabelle, I bought the 2nd car of many in my life from Williard and found him to be an honest good man who enjoyed his work and family.
Don + Deborah Yurconic, Chesterton In.
July 24, 2020
I have many fond memories of Williard sitting at the counter having a cup of coffee and visiting with his many friends. I also remember many Sunday mornings of the family coming into The Starlite for Brunch. He was a big presence in our community - he was always smiling and happy to see everyone. I’m so sorry for your loss.
Linda Kober
Friend
July 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss he was a good man that am glad I got to know him for The last 20 years . He always had a smile on his face when I saw him , I will miss him too.
Tod Bower
Friend
July 24, 2020
To Barbara and Family--My thoughts and prayers are with you. Willard is now in heaven and will watch over you. Barbara, please take time for yourself and let your family care for you during this difficult time. Maybe in the near future us two Smith girls can get together just to tell stories and laugh. My love to all of you.
Janice Barber
July 24, 2020
To Barbara and family,

So sorry to hear of Willard's passing. He will be forever in your hearts and watching over you. Your memories and God's comfort will get you through these difficult times. Prayers sent to all of you.
Naomi and John Benedek
July 24, 2020
So very sorry to learn of Willard's passing. He was a pleasure to have known...each encounter was blessed with fun & laughter.
My sincere condolences to family & friends. He is truly a legend not to be forgotten.

Gina Taglioli (former business associate with The Morning Call & Cars.com)
Gina Taglioli
July 24, 2020
Willard was a good and kind friend . We will miss his smile and friendly ways.We enjoyed his jokes .Back in the 50s he visited with us in Georgia while he was in the Army.
Dale and Eleanor Lakatosh
Friend
July 24, 2020
This sad news brings all of you closer in thought and prayer. Offering sincere sympathy to all of you. We were honored to know Willard.

Dr. Al and Lenore Hinger
Lenore Hinger
Friend
July 24, 2020
Entire Kressley family , We are so sorry to hear about your loss . The passing of a wonderful man who loved his family and worked hard to care for them . He and I had several dealing's over the years and I found him to be very honest . He will be missed by many for a long time . Please know you are all in our prayers and know that we will all be with him again in GODS Beautiful Kingdom to spend eternity with our LORD . May GOD give you strength to endure the loss of Willard .
Jim and Deinse Quier
Friend
July 24, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
July 24, 2020
Sincerest Condolances to the Kressley family. I was raised in Germansville and always admired the Kressley
homestead. When it came time to buy our second vehicle, we headed to Willard. He was an honest man and made you feel at home. May he Rest In Peace.......
Sharon Ponicsan Smith
July 23, 2020
SO SORRY TO HEAR THIS DIANA BRIAN AND CARSON HE WAS A HARD WORKING MAN YOU ALL CAN BE PROUD OF
bryan j newcomer
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dear Kressley family, I so sorry for the loss of your father & grandfather .He was blessed with a long life. May your memories bring you joy. Arlene Chrisman's granddaughter, Donna
Donna Pfrom
Family
July 23, 2020
I am very sorry to hear of your loss. Please know all of you are in my prayers.
Alice Nunley
Friend
July 23, 2020
You certainly will be missed! GODSPEED
Janet
