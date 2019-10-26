|
William A. Day, 92 of Nazareth, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth.
Born August 10, 1927 in Northampton, he was the son of the late Robert F. and Marie (Lerch) Day, Sr. and husband of the late Annabelle (Weaver) Day. He was a member of Dryland United Church of Christ, 4415 Newburg Road, Nazareth, and worked for the Bethlehem Steel Company for 38 years before retiring 1986.
He is survived by daughter, Denise M. wife of Ronald Heckman of Allentown, granddaughter Kaitlyn Heckman, sister, Elaine Horwith of Northampton, brother, Galen and his wife Natallie Day of Scotsdale, AZ, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister, Louise Day, brothers, Robert F. Day, Jr. and Dale Day.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM memorial service, all on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Dryland U.C.C. Church - Newburg, 4415 Newburg Road, Nazareth. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery, Hecktown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 26, 2019