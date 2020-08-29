What can I say that hasn't already been said? Bill was an amazing guy, fantastic father, husband, coach, son, wonderful brother-in-law and great role model to my kids. Many fond memories. He is watching over all of his family with his father and in-laws by his side. Never feel alone because he is always with you: Guiding, loving, protecting and holding you up each and every day. I couldn't be happier than to have had Bill in my life. God bless the entire family. Love you all!

Jennifer Erie

Family