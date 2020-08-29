William A. Erie, Jr., 56, of Northampton, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. William and his wife, Regina (Bauer), would have celebrated 22 years of marriage on September 26th. Born July 31, 1964 in Allentown, he was a son of Marylou B. (Feiertag) and the late William A. Erie, Sr. William worked at Medline Industries for many years until they relocated. He then transferred to work at Northampton Middle School as a custodian. William honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Iraq War. He was an avid fan of soccer and cheering on Manchester United. He enjoyed all sports, especially coaching both soccer and baseball. In addition to his wife, William is survived by his son, William, III; mother, Marylou; brothers, Jeffrey and Chad; and sister, Lorie Schmalzle and husband, Todd. Services: Prayer service will be held on Monday, August 31st at 8:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. (rotation of 25 people at a time) in the funeral home. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the American Heart Association
or Peaceable Kingdom, Inc. in loving memory of William.