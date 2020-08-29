1/1
William A. Erie Jr.
1964 - 2020
William A. Erie, Jr., 56, of Northampton, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. William and his wife, Regina (Bauer), would have celebrated 22 years of marriage on September 26th. Born July 31, 1964 in Allentown, he was a son of Marylou B. (Feiertag) and the late William A. Erie, Sr. William worked at Medline Industries for many years until they relocated. He then transferred to work at Northampton Middle School as a custodian. William honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Iraq War. He was an avid fan of soccer and cheering on Manchester United. He enjoyed all sports, especially coaching both soccer and baseball. In addition to his wife, William is survived by his son, William, III; mother, Marylou; brothers, Jeffrey and Chad; and sister, Lorie Schmalzle and husband, Todd. Services: Prayer service will be held on Monday, August 31st at 8:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. (rotation of 25 people at a time) in the funeral home. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the American Heart Association or Peaceable Kingdom, Inc. in loving memory of William.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
AUG
31
Prayer Service
08:00 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
Regina and Will,
May the memories of Bill, (Dad) sustain you through the sadness. We know he is watching over you both.
Our hearts are heavy with sorrow, and we want you to know we are here for you during this difficult time.
LeeAnn and Tom Hildebrand
August 28, 2020
What can I say that hasn't already been said? Bill was an amazing guy, fantastic father, husband, coach, son, wonderful brother-in-law and great role model to my kids. Many fond memories. He is watching over all of his family with his father and in-laws by his side. Never feel alone because he is always with you: Guiding, loving, protecting and holding you up each and every day. I couldn't be happier than to have had Bill in my life. God bless the entire family. Love you all!
Jennifer Erie
Family
August 28, 2020
Tim and Desi, Lauren, Kelly and rest of the family I am sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time
Chris Burkos
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
Regina & Will, my heart breaks for you. Remember all the good times, and know Bill is watching over you both. Our deepest condolences. Your entire family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Kimberly Meltsch
August 28, 2020
God Bless you and your family. Sending much live and prayers.
Cindy Maniscalco
Friend
August 28, 2020
My condolences to the family.. Bill was such a funny guy..
Jen Miranda
Family
