Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Shepherd of the Hills Evangelical Lutheran Church
4331 Main Street
Whitehall (Egypt), PA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Shepherd of the Hills Evangelical Lutheran Church
4331 Main Street
Whitehall (Egypt), PA
William "Bill" A. Hoenscheid, 78, of Harrison Street, Egypt, Whitehall Twp, died Saturday evening, Jan 25, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice Inpatient Unit, Allentown. He was the husband of Barbara J. (Kolodich) Hoenscheid since Oct 14, 1967. Born in New York, NY, he was a son of the late Philip T. and Catherine (Seier) Hoenscheid.

Bill was employed as an assistant chief of the Federal Reserve Bank of NY, Cranford, NJ, retiring in 1995. He graduated from William Cullen Bryant High School, Queens in 1958, where he was NYC Champion in Track. Bill served in the Navy, Cuban Missile Crisis, and during the Vietnam Era. He had a love and compassion for animals and donated to many animal charities. An avid softball player, Bill played for many years in PA, NY and NJ leagues. He enjoyed history, gardening and being outdoors.

Survivors: wife. daughter, Debbie A. Hoenscheid of Egypt. grandson, Jason W. Dziedzic of Egypt. brother, Robert and wife Linda of Northampton. nieces and nephews. beloved dog, Murphy. He was predeceased by brother, Philip.

Services: 10:00AM Saturday, February 1, 2020, Shepherd of the Hills Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4331 Main Street, Whitehall (Egypt), PA 18052. Call, 7-8:30 PM Friday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067 and 9-10:00AM Saturday in church. Interment w/Military Honors, Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Airport Road, Allentown. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Contributions: Peaceable Kingdom, Inc. 1049 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020
