70 years of age and resident of Allentown (formerly of Shenandoah), passed away suddenly on May 2, 2019. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Nause) Mackey for 49 years. Born in Fountain Springs to the late William J. and Eleanor S. (Casper) Mackey. He was an Air Force Veteran. Enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, and island time with his family. Surviving along with his wife are daughters Erika L. Shak and husband Thomas, Tracey A. Braim and husband Timothy; Pappy to Anthony, Keriann, Patsy and Meagan; along with grand-doxies Stanley, Daisy, and Cocoa Bean. Services officiated by Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick will be 11:00 am Tuesday May 7, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd., Whitehall, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave. exit of Route 22, where visitation with his family will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions honoring Bill may be presented to Chincoteaque Volunteer Fire Company for the care of the ponies, 4028 Main Street, Cincoteaque, VA 23336 www.cvfc3.com Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2019