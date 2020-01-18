|
William A. Madden died on January 16, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, surrounded by his family. Born in Ashland, PA December 6, 1938 he was the husband of Alice E. (Lasser) Madden for 57 years. He was the son of the late Martin J. Madden and Catherine (Reilley) Madden. He attended St. Joseph High School, graduating in 1956. He and his twin brother Thomas entered the United States Navy in June 1956 and served aboard the USS Galveston and USS Iowa. Bill and Tom were plank owners on the USS Galveston. He worked for USF&G Insurance Company as an Inland Marine Specialist, General Accident Insurance Company and CNA Insurance Company for 35 years retiring in 1998 as a Vice President. Bill was an avid golfer, playing in the Mack League at Wedgewood. In his retirement years he enjoyed working at the Center Valley Golf Course and the Iron Pigs Baseball Park. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a founding member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and for many years he ministered to the sick at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest.
He is survived by his wife, daughters Tracy (Richard) Riccio of Allentown, JoAnn (John) Matera of Cockeysville, MD, Sharon (Ryan) Repsher of Allentown, Grandchildren, Matthew (Kaylee) Matera, Samantha Matera and Olivia Riccio. Sisters, Mary Jean Monahan, Kathleen (Cletus) Kilker, and sister-in-law Joan Madden. He was predeceased by his sister Anne Marie Walker and brothers Martin J. Madden Jr. and twin brother Thomas M. Madden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 11 A.M. in St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Ave. Allentown. Calling hours will held on Tuesday, from 9 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Interment will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 18, 2020