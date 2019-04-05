William A. Reith, Sr., 81, of Emmaus, passed away April 3, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. His wife, Sandra Lee (Bower) Reith died on February 7, 2019. Born in Lower Milford Twp., he was the son of the late Marcus and Eva (Stortz) Reith. Bill was a longtime and faithful member of Emmaus Moravian Church. He was a true farmer, born and raised on the family farm, working it his entire life. Bill also partnered with his brother, working together for more than 50 years at the former Reith Bros. Well Drilling & Pump Service. He was a member of the first graduating class of Southern Lehigh High School. Survivors: Children, Patty J. Alagna and her husband Sal of Buffalo, NY, William A. Reith Jr. and his wife Julie of Center Valley, Mark D. Reith of Emmaus, Nancy L. Badinger of Center Valley, Linda C. Wisser and her husband Matt of Coopersburg and Sandra L. Wieder and her husband Tim of Coopersburg; Grandchildren, Tassia, Matthew, Cassie, Amber, Tracy, Austin, Travis, Lindsay, Felicia, Daniel and Dean; 8 Great Grandchildren.; and Siblings, May and Franklin, Sr. Services: 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Emmaus Moravian Church, 146 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Burial will follow at Emmaus Moravian Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. in the church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus. Contributions: may be made to the church at the address above. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary