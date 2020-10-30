Mr. William A. "Bill" Scharf, 82, husband of Rosemary Lechner Scharf and a resident of Center Valley, PA, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020.
Born February 6, 1938 in Buffalo, NY, he was the only son of four children born to the late Vincent Matthew Scharf and Margaret Pernick Scharf. Bill received a BS degree from Canisius College, and MBA from Syracuse University. He served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Mainz, Germany, and was a member of Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Bethlehem, PA.
Bill's career started in government and turned to business consulting. He worked for the city of Allentown, PA from 1965 to 1972 as director of urban renewal and then community services. He was proud of parks established during his tenure with Allentown, including Keck Park and Trout Creek Park, along with the expansion of the Cedarbrook Nursing Home. Bill ran the Private Initiatives sector for the US Small Business Administration under President Reagan for several years in Washington, DC. As a business management consultant, he worked with Martin Guitar, Dorney Park, and many other local businesses. He had a real gift for connecting with people and bringing out ways to work together and be creative.
Bill was very involved with the acclaimed Shakespeare's Festival at DeSales University in Center Valley, PA. This was his favorite community service activity. As President of the board for 11 years of service, he volunteered his time and talents fostering a solid foundation for growth.
In 1998, he and Rosemary acquired their vacation home in Parksley, VA on the Eastern Shore. Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and perched alongside an inland waterway, Bill was able to relax and enjoy several hobbies in this serene setting… fishing from both his boat and dock, bird watching, and reading. He was also a lifelong avid sports fan, rooting on his favorite teams, and always taking pleasure in the thrill of a game. Fly Eagles.
In addition to his loving wife Rosemary, Bill is survived by their four children, Gregory Scharf and wife Colleen of Center Valley, Michael Scharf and wife Teri of Sterling, VA, Mary Margaret Scharf of Aspen, CO, and Thomas Scharf of McKinney, TX; a sister, Jean Scharf, a Grey Nun of the Sacred Heart of Philadelphia, PA; twelve grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Dolores S. Clark and Gloria S. Kazmierczak.
A service to celebrate Bill's life will be planned for a later date, with specific details shared at that time.
Memorial donations in his name may be made to:
Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188 (https://www.greynun.org/join-us/please-support-us/
), or to….
Servants of the Paraclete, c/o Peter Lechner, 14 South Lourdes Drive, Jemez Springs, NM 87025 (http://www.theservants.org/SupportOurMinistry.aspx
).