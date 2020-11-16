1/1
William A. Schmeltzle
William Albert Schmeltzle, 83 of Macungie, died Friday at home. Born in Macungie he was a son of the late George H. and Marguerite (Geiger) Schmeltzle. He was a member of Solomon's United Church of Christ Macungie, PA. He was a member of the church choir. A veteran of the United States Airforce. William retired from Allentown Brake and Wheel.

Services: 11:00 am Wednesday at Solomon's UCC friends may call 10:00am until time of service in the church. Arrangements: Boyko Funeral Home Allentown, PA

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Solomon's UCC
NOV
18
Service
11:00 AM
Solomon's UCC
Funeral services provided by
Boyko Funeral Home
855 Lehigh St.
Allentown, PA 18103
(484) 221-8143
or

