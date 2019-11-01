|
|
William A. Slezak, Jr., 82, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of the late Loretta E. (Dankle) Slezak. Born in Chester, he was a son of the late Dorothy B. (Bettner) and William A. Slezak, Sr. William was a graduate of Ridley Park H.S. (1955), attended the Naval Academy (1957-58) and graduated from Gettysburg College in 1963. He was a veteran of the US Navy. Mr. Slezak was a teacher from 1963-67 then worked in the Transportation Department at Bethlehem Steel for 31 years before retiring in 1998. He was a member of St. Thomas More Church, Allentown. William was an avid golfer and loved attending sporting events of his grandchildren and Central Catholic H.S. football games.
Survivors: Step-daughters: Lauri Lee Centolanza and her husband Gary of Salisbury Twp., Lisa Lynn Stachina and her husband Frank of Bethlehem; Step-son: Richard S. Haberacker and his wife Marlene of Zionsville; Grandchildren: Rebecca S. Haberacker, Leslie J. Haberacker, Caitlin A. Centolanza, Angela E. Centolanza, Barret E. Stachina and his wife Kristen, Lydia M. Stachina; Great granddaughters: Alice and Ella Stachina; Sister: Billie Marie Chapyak of Buchanan, NY. William is also survived by a niece and a nephew.
Services: 10 am Tuesday, St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown 18103. Call 9 – 10 am Tuesday in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to American Diabetes Assoc., 575 Route 28, Building 2 #2107, Raritan, NJ 08869 or .
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 1, 2019