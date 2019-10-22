Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-9349
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Wallitsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Wallitsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Wallitsch Obituary
William A. Wallitsch passed away on October 21 at the age of 93. He was born in Allentown to the late Adolph and Julia Wallitsch and has been married to his loving wife Lillian (Artinger) for 70 years marring her on June 25, 1949. He was a Mechanical Engineer for General Electric and had served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant during WWII. He was predeceased by his son in law Robert Norkus. Survivors: Wife Lillian, Daughters: Donna and husband John Sawyer, Rhonda Norkus, Judith and husband Mark Swartley. Grandchildren: Ashley Norkus and partner Ashley Sager, Holly and husband Justin Turinski, Christopher and wife Jena Norkus. Great Grandchildren: Jase and Joshua Turinski, and Zoey Lin Norkus. Services: A viewing will be held on Thursday October 24th starting at 11:00AM until a service at Noon both will be held at Weber Funeral Home, 1619 Hamilton Street in Allentown. Contributions may be made in his memory to: Phoebe Richland Health Care Center-Cottage Unit.

www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now