William A. Wallitsch passed away on October 21 at the age of 93. He was born in Allentown to the late Adolph and Julia Wallitsch and has been married to his loving wife Lillian (Artinger) for 70 years marring her on June 25, 1949. He was a Mechanical Engineer for General Electric and had served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant during WWII. He was predeceased by his son in law Robert Norkus. Survivors: Wife Lillian, Daughters: Donna and husband John Sawyer, Rhonda Norkus, Judith and husband Mark Swartley. Grandchildren: Ashley Norkus and partner Ashley Sager, Holly and husband Justin Turinski, Christopher and wife Jena Norkus. Great Grandchildren: Jase and Joshua Turinski, and Zoey Lin Norkus. Services: A viewing will be held on Thursday October 24th starting at 11:00AM until a service at Noon both will be held at Weber Funeral Home, 1619 Hamilton Street in Allentown. Contributions may be made in his memory to: Phoebe Richland Health Care Center-Cottage Unit.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019