William Ambrose, 87, of Whitehall died June 22, 2019. Bill was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Ann (Groller) Ambrose, with whom he enjoyed numerous bus trips. Born August 30, 1931, he was the son of the late Edward and Ann (White) Ambrose. He worked at GATX and Fuller Company before retiring. The family sends their heartfelt thanks to the staffs of Lehigh Valley Hospice and Fellowship Community for their devoted and loving care of Bill.
Survivors: Children, Sandy (Robert) Rex and Jeffrey (Sharon) Ambrose; two granddaughters, Carolyn Vinal and Olivia Ambrose.
Services: Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brubaker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made c/o the funeral home to .
Published in Morning Call on June 25, 2019